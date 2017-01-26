The Town of Tecumseh has launched new channels on their progressive web app to promote local businesses, events and opportunities. This follows the launch of the Tecumseh App in August 2016, the first municipality in North America to do so, aimed at actively engaging its residents.

The Tecumseh App will now feature two new channels for businesses: “Now Hiring” and “Services”. These new channels follow the expansion of existing channels “Where to Eat” and “What to Do”. All four channels provide local businesses the opportunity to promote themselves, share information about the community and encourage people to shop and play in Tecumseh.

“We are excited to launch this second phase of our municipal app for both residents and businesses in Town,” said Tony Haddad, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Tecumseh. “Our goal when launching this app was to connect with our residents and businesses easily through a mobile network. Today’s launch now allows businesses to have a one-stop outreach.”

The cost to use the app for businesses is free for 2017. Interested business owners can upload videos, images and content they wish to promote by visiting www.tecumsehapp.ca/upload. All submissions will be subject to review for appropriateness prior to posting. Priority will be given to business promoting employment opportunities, events, and providing promotional offers for Tecumseh businesses. Anyone with questions is welcome to contact the Town at 519-735-2184 Ext. 150.

The app can be easily added to any mobile device and is available whether the user is connected to the internet or not on most devices. Details on how to register as a user and save the app to a home screen are provided at www.tecumsehapp.ca.