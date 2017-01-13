The Town of Tecumseh is looking for [people to serve on the Corn Festival Committee.

The Corn Festival is a four-day event, held in August on the weekend prior to the Labour Day weekend. This annual festival is located at Lacasse Park.

The Corn Festival Committee is responsible for organizing the events associated with the Festival, including but not limited to the parade, carnival, large and small stage entertainment, as well as other responsibilities such as advertising/promotion, parking and security.

Application forms and additional information about the Corn Festival Committee are available on the Town’s website or by contacting 519-735-2184 Ext 101 or 117.

Completed applications will be received either in person, mail or email, no later than Friday, February 3rd, 2017, and are to be delivered to the Tecumseh Town Hall or by email to [email protected]