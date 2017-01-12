The 2017 North American International Auto Show kicks off this weekend and Transit Windsor is offering once again the Auto Show Express package where you’ll receive direct door-to-door service to Cobo Center and admission to the show.

The cost for the express package is $25 per person.

If you’re looking for tunnel bus tickets only, the cost is $10 for a roundtrip or $4.50 for one-way travel. All bus tickets are sold in Canadian funds

Separate admission to the auto show is $13 US, with discounted admission for seniors (65+) or children (7-12) available at the Cobo Center door only for $7 US. Children 6 and under are free with a parent or guardian.

Express Packages are sold at the Windsor International Transit Terminal and at Transit Windsor at 3700 North Service Road East. You may also purchase your Express package at any City Customer Care Centre.

The NAIAS public show runs from January 14th to 22nd. Doors open daily at 9am and close at 10pm, except on the final day when they close at 7pm. There will be no admittance to the show one hour prior to closing. During peak travel times, regular Tunnel Bus service is augmented with additional buses to Cobo Center based on demand. Fully accessible service is provided. All buses leave from the downtown transit terminal.

A reminder, proof of citizenship is required when crossing the Windsor-Detroit border.

