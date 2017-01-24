A driver currently on suspension was caught driving again by the OPP.

Police say that around midnight on January 22nd, 2017 officers were doing radar on Highway 401 near Charing Cross Road when they observed a westbound vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr.

The vehicle was stopped and while speaking with the driver, police discovered the driver was currently suspended from driving due to a three-day suspension which was issued a few hours prior to the stop.

As a result, the male driver, Dustin Little, 26-years-old of Lakeshore, was charged with driving while under suspension and speeding.

The vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.