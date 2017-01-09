Amherstburg Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a smash-and-grab suspect.

Police were called around 3:19am, Monday morning, to Dylan’s Mart located at 274 Simcoe Street in Amherstburg for a commercial alarm.

Upon Police arrival they found the front glass door of the business had been smashed out.

Officers found the cash register had been broken into and learned that a large sum of cash was taken along with a tray of lottery tickets.

Surveillance footage was checked and the suspect is described as a male wearing a light colored hoodie, dark shoes and a light colored canvas backpack with three dark colored stripes.

Anyone with information or recognizes the person in the photos is asked to contact the Amherstburg Police Service at 519-736-3622 or Windsor/Essex Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.