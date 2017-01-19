Windsor Police have made an arrest after a phone theft.

Police say that on Saturday January 14th, 2017 they were called to a business in the 3900 block of Walker Road regarding a stolen cell phone complaint.

During the investigation officers were able to retrieve surveillance video of the theft occurring. Target Base officers were able to identify the male suspect and began tracking him down.

On Thursday January 19th, 2017 just after 12am police located and arrested the male in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue.

The man was wearing the same shirt as seen in the video of the theft.

Darien Jovetic, a 20-year-old man from Windsor, is facing a charge of theft, as well three counts of breach probation stemming from a prior incident.