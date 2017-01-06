

OPP have one person in custody as a result of an ongoing investigation into a home invasion in the Essex earlier this week.

Police say that on January 4th, 2016 disguised suspects entered a home on Steven Court brandishing weapons before confronting the residents and demanding money. A quantity of cash was stolen.

Joshua Erdodi, age 29 of Essex has been arrested and charged with robbery, using a firearm, robbery with intent to commit an indictable offence, use of a firearm while committing an offence, use disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, break enter and commit an indictable offence, and assault with a weapon.

He is currently in police custody and will appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to these charges.

The Essex County OPP major crime unit expect to arrest a second suspect involved in this occurrence shortly.