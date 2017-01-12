Story Book Early Learning Centre is set to open in a temporary location after a fire destroyed their building last weekend.

In cooperation of the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Ministry of Education they have secured an interim building and will be relocating all programs effective Monday January 23rd, 2017 at the former Sun Parlour Junior School located at 492 County Road 8 in Essex.

If your child was enrolled in their program and you would like to send your child to the new location they ask that you call the centre at 519-776-7772 or e-mail at [email protected] with your contact and child’s information and they will be in touch with you.

In addition, they are now able to accept donations, both monetary, in goods and in kind.

They are a non-profit organization and an account has been set up with the Royal Bank for monetary donations.

If you have toys, furniture and books for children under the age of 4 years that you would like to donate, they ask that you drop them off at Sun Parlour School commencing Saturday January 14th, 2017 during the hours of 9am and 3pm. They will be accepting donations at this site 7 days a week.