This year, St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology is celebrating 50 years.

It was on September 5th, 1967 that the doors officially opened to more than 300 students who were enrolled in Business and Technology programs.

The College was started with the solid foundation of post-secondary education, delivered at the time by the Western Ontario Institute of Technology.

Fast forward to 2017 and the College has made its mark in the community, the province and around the world. With over 9,000 full-time students, which includes 1,000 students in Toronto, and 95,000 alumni, St. Clair College and its graduates have made a significant impact on the region.

“The economic impact of a postsecondary institution in the community is immeasurable, “says Patricia France, 6th President of the College. “So many lives have been transformed thanks to the solid foundation they received through their studies at St. Clair – not just through their program of study, but through the faculty, support staff, administrators and classmates each person has come in contact with. It is truly astounding to hear stories from our Alumni and the impact St. Clair College had on their lives.”

Many events are planned to celebrate their 50th anniversary including Windsor’s homecoming weekend on May 19th to 21st, 2017 with multiple activities being planned including a golf tournament and gala event on Saturday, May 20th at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts. Chatham’s homecoming celebrations will take place September 30th to October 1st.

Also, the College will be reaching out to its Alumni, community friends, and College partners to deepen their commitment to the advancement of St. Clair College. “We are asking our Alumni to donate $50 for 50 years of educational excellence to their Alma Mater,” says France. There will also be a special “2017 President’s Golden Circle” campaign for community, college staff and partners to join.

Details of this and all of the events and celebrations can be found on the College web site at www.stclaircollege.ca/scc50.