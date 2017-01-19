The Windsor Spitfires are encouraging fans to take the free shuttle to and from the January 19th, 21st, and 22nd games.

They will be running an expanded service for these three dates, with shuttles departing from both Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall starting 90 minutes before each game.

On Thursday, January 19th and Saturday, January 21st buses will leave Tecumseh Mall as demand required starting at 5:30pm until 7:30pm. On Sunday, January 22nd buses will leave Tecumseh Mall as demand required starting at 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

On Thursday, January 19th and Saturday, January 21st buses will leave Devonshire Mall every half hour starting at 5:30pm until 7pm. On Sunday, January 22nd buses will leave Devonshire Mall every half hour from 12:30pm until 2pm.

For more information on parking and shuttles, visit WindsorSpitfires.com/Parking.