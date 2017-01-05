SnowNow
Thursday January 5th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

The addition onto the existing South Windsor Arena to house the Oakwood community center is now complete.

The newly expanded facility features a new gym, four program rooms, a pre-school room, a nursery room and an outdoor playground.

The facility is now the third largest municipal indoor recreation facility in Windsor.

The community center had been located at the former Oakwood Public School, which closed several years back and has since reopened as a french language school.

