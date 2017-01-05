The addition onto the existing South Windsor Arena to house the Oakwood community center is now complete.
The newly expanded facility features a new gym, four program rooms, a pre-school room, a nursery room and an outdoor playground.
The facility is now the third largest municipal indoor recreation facility in Windsor.
The community center had been located at the former Oakwood Public School, which closed several years back and has since reopened as a french language school.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously