Due to the outpouring of support from across Windsor and Essex county, the Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association and Canadian Blood Services have planned a joint Get Swabbed!event and/or Donate Blood in Honour of Madalayna Ducharme.

Madalayna is a 5 month old baby who was recently diagnosd with malignant infantile osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder that prevents her bones from working properly and they become too dense. This disorder attacks vision, hearing and is life threatening.

At this time she needs to rely on the generosity of a stranger to help save her life.

The event will take place on Saturday January 28th at the Canadian Blood Services office 3909 Grand Marais Road East from 9am to 2pm.

The age requirement to register as a Stem Cell donor is 17 to 35 and to donate blood is 17 and up.

If you are unable to make it on Saturday, you can drop by the Self Swab Station at Canadian Blood Services on Grand Marais Road East during their normal business hours. You can also register on-line at www.givemarrow.net or www.blood.ca/stem-cells.