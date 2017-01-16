The Greater Essex County District School Board is getting ready to become a candidate school of the International Baccalaureate diploma program.

Starting in the 2017-18 school year preparatory courses for Grade 9 students will be offered at Riverside Secondary School and Leamington District Secondary School.

An information night is planned at Riverside Secondary School for current Grade 7 and 8 students and their parents on Monday, January 16th from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

An information session will also be held at Leamington District Secondary School on Wednesday, January 18th from 5pm to 6pm.

This program will appeal to passionate learners who embrace academic rigor, multiple perspectives and the challenge of thinking creatively and collaboratively in a global-minded school community.

The students who enroll in the Preparatory Program will be well prepared to take the International Baccalaureate program in Grade 11 and 12.

