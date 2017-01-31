Windsor Minor Hockey Association President Dean Lapierre has been suspended until the end of the 2016 season after he made inappropriate comments on social media last week.

In addition he must take and successfully complete the Respect in Sport Activity Leader, participate in and successfully complete a training program focusing on ethics when dealing with social media platforms, and participate in and successfully complete the WMHA Onside workshop that is offered by the Sexual Assault Crisis Centre of Windsor.

He must also issue a written apology.

The WMHA says that they take this matter seriously and will institute the necessary policies and procedures with respect to social media.

They also plan to update their Code of Conduct to reflect the behaviour that is expected of all WMHA volunteers in particular when using social media.

“Dean Lapierre understands that he has made a mistake and is remorseful. Dean and the WMHA understand that as WMHA President, there is no separating the private individual from the public persona on social media and that he must be held accountable. Dean is a tireless, dedicated volunteer of 30 years who has made many positive contributions to hockey and to the community. The WMHA Board of Directors will take the necessary steps to institute a cultural change for the betterment of the WMHA and its volunteers,” said Rick Paré, Acting President of the Windsor Minor Hockey Association.