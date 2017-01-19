OPP are searching for a suspect after a pharmacy robbery.

Police say that around 5:40pm on January 18, 2017 a lone male suspect entered Royal Oasis Pharmacy and confronted employees demanding narcotics and cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25 to 30 years of age, 5 foot 11 inches tall, approximately 170 lbs with a medium build.

He wore a grey knitted toque, a black zip up hooded, spring style jacket, beige khaki pants and white running shoes. He wore black gloves and carried a black backpack.

The suspect left the pharmacy with a minimal amount of narcotics and cash.

Any one with information is asked to contact the OPP Essex County Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.