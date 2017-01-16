OPP are looking for a hit and run driver after a teenaged girl received minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of St. Peter Street in Belle River on Thursday, January 12, 2017, around 9pm.

Police say she was exiting a friend’s vehicle and attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to the teenager confirming she had struck her but then abruptly left the scene.

The vehicle is being described as a silver coloured Chrysler 200 or similar.

The lone female driver was described as being approximately 35 to 40 years of age with platinum blonde hair and spoke with a high pitched voice.

Any person with information regarding this collision should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 1-519-728-1810.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.