OPP are searching for a bog and its owner after 13-year-old girl was bit in Cottam.

Police say it happened around 2pm on January 21st, 2017 on corner of Francis and Clark Street.

They say the 13-year-old female was walking with her friend when they passed by two individuals walking three dogs. The male party is described as being in his 30’s and the female was described as being 10 to 11 years of age.

One of the dogs broke free and ran up behind the 13-year-old and bit her twice in the back of her leg. Upon returning home, the teen realized that the dog had punctured her skin and she was bleeding.

She was brought to a local clinic and received medical treatment for the wounds.

The OPP would like to speak with the owners of dog. The dog is described as a light brown dachshund. The other dogs are described as a medium height white dog with curly hair and the other as “a little dog”.

If any person has information regarding this incident or of the identity of the persons involved, are asked to contact the OPP Kingsville Detachment at 519-733-2345.