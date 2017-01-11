Windsor Police are looking for these suspects pictures here who are considered “armed and dangerous” after a home invasion earlier this week.

Police say that around 1am on Monday January 9th, 2017 one of the occupants at the house called police to advise that they were being robbed and he hung up.

They say that the victim heard a knock at the door and when he opened the door two unknown suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded cash.

One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim in the head with a handgun. The suspects obtained a quantity of money and while they were going through the house they observed officers arriving and fled out the back door.

Officers arrived and found a male running from the rear of the residence.

Three victims were located inside by police. One of the victims had his hands tied behind his back and a cut on the top of his head.

The police canine unit and patrol officers searched the area but they didn’t locate the suspects.

The first suspect is describes a dark skin male, approximately 5’10, wearing a ski mask and gloves.

The second is described as a black male, approximately 5’10, wearing a gray toque and a dark green coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.