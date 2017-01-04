OPP are investing a home invasion in Essex.

Police say that around 1am on January 4th, 2017 disguised suspects entered a home in the 100 block of Steven Court in Viscount Estates brandishing weapons before confronting the residents and demanding money.

A quantity of cash was stolen, and the suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.