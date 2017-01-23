FogNow
Monday January 23rd, 2017

Posted at 2:06pm

Crime
Windsor Police continue to investigate a bomb threat at Devonshire Mall on Thursday January 19th, 2017.

Police say it all started when an employee at a store in the mall received a call around 7:30pm from an unknown person who threatened that a bomb was placed in her vehicle.

They say that Devonshire Mall management then made the decision to evacuate the mall as a precaution.

Officer spoke to the employee and learned that she didn’t bring a vehicle to work. Windsor Police Canine searched the immediate area of another employee’s vehicle and determined that it was safe.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

