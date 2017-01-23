A Windsor man is facing charges after he was caught in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Police say that around 3:30am on Saturday January 21st, 2017 officers were in the area of Marentette Avenue and Tuscarora Street when they observed a Silver Jaguar travelling westbound on Tuscarora at a high rate of speed.

They followed the vehicle and received information that the licence plate of the vehicle was stolen. With the assistance of other units, officers stopped the vehicle in the area of University Avenue West and Pelissier Street and place the driver under arrest.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was also stolen and the driver was breaching curfew conditions from a recognizance and probation order.

Jonathon Agnew, a 24-year-old male from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with recognizance and breach of probation.