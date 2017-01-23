Point Pelee National Park is set to open again on Tuesday after being closed for over a week so Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation could conduct a deer population reduction.

The reduction is part of a multi-year plan to restore ecosystems at Point Pelee National Park.

Park officials had said that based on over 30 years of research and monitoring, a healthy balanced ecosystem at Point Pelee National Park would ideally support 24 to 32 deer.

They said that an aerial survey conducted on December 16th counted 84 deer in the park. The abundance of leafy canopy to eat, mild winters and, most importantly, a lack of natural predators such as wolves, bears and cougars have allowed the population of white-tailed deer in the park to grow to unsustainable numbers.