The annual Wedding Odyssey at the Ciociaro Club takes places this weekend, from Saturday to Sunday. A large floor of exhibitors strut their stuff for the soon-to-be brides and grooms, giving any engaged couple exactly what they need and want for their special day. There are even fashion shows to be able to make saying yes to the dress an easier decision.

The Wedding Odyssey has its final day Sunday, January 8th, 2017 from 10am to 5pm, with a $10 admission fee.