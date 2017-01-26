A swab event is taking place today in hopes of finding five-month-old Madalayna Ducharme a stem cell donor.

Madalayna was recently diagnosd with malignant infantile osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder that prevents her bones from working properly and they become too dense. This disorder attacks vision, hearing and is life threatening.

Today’s event runs until 3:30pm at the main campus of St. Clair College.

A second will take place on Saturday January 28th at the Canadian Blood Services office 3909 Grand Marais Road East from 9am to 2pm.

The age requirement to register as a Stem Cell donor is 17 to 35.