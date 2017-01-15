Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday January 15th, 2017

Posted at 12:45pm

Community Photos
The Europro Vertical Climb takes place at 1 Riverside Drive, where participants climb up the 13 floor stairwell multiple times. The fundraiser raises money to go towards local neuroscience programs at Windsor Regional Hospital.

This year’s climb includes 86 individual participants in the morning, and 26 pre-registered groups for the afternoon activities, with around 200 individuals total raising money for the cause.

Individuals with best times and teams with the most rounds climbed will receive prizes at the end of the event. Learn more about the Vertical Climb on their website here.

Participants take a small break between rounds of climbing the stairs.

Event co-founder Richard Vennettilli, left, stands with Jessie Vennettilli and John Spirou.

Tyson Kerr stands with Madeleine Morassutti, Marion Morassutti, and other event co-founder and neurosurgeon Dante Morassutti, far right.

Co-founders of the event Richard Vennettilli and Dante Morassutti stand together.

