windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
City Guide
Advertise
News Tips
Now
-1 °C
30 °F
Mon
4 °C
40 °F
Tue
6 °C
43 °F
Wed
-2 °C
29 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
Features >
Photo Of The Day
Photo Of The Day – Monday January 2nd, 2017
Monday January 2nd, 2017
Posted at 7:30am
Photo Of The Day
By Kelly Galamb
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
Or Comment Anonymously
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
UPDATED: Missing Windsor Man Found
Lotto MAX Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Windsor
Open And Closed: The Windsor Business Scene In 2016
Do You Know These People?
National Parks Free In 2017
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor This New Years Weekend: December 30th, 2016 – January 1st, 2017
CBSA Advises Travellers To Know The Contents Of Their Vehicle
Significant Quantity Of Cash Found In Devonshire Mall Parking Lot
Editor's Picks
Here’s What To Do With Your Real Christmas Tree
Open And Closed: The Windsor Business Scene In 2016
City Looking To Set Up Budget To Maintain Sculptures
City Budget Proposes Dedicated Staff Person To Maintain Bert Weeks Memorial Garden
Job Fair Alert: FREEDOM Mobile Call Centre
Wait Times Improve At Fracture Clinic
New East End Pool To Cost $627,000 To Operate
City May Eliminate Cat Voucher Program
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About Us
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2017 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook
Or Comment Anonymously