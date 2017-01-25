There is one week left to submit applications for assistance from the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program for people in Windsor, Lakeshore, and Tecumseh who were affected by the September 2016 flood.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs says that since they launched the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program last year, they have found that missing or inadequate supporting documentation is the most common cause of delayed payments for eligible claims.

They say that home owners can find all the information they need on their website found here.

To date the ministry says that they have received 450 claims from households affected by last fall’s flooding and just over $75,000 has been disbursed.