The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation issued a third-quarter non-tax gaming revenue payment of $2,211,762 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“OLG provides host municipalities with significant revenue each year that helps communities invest in local priorities such as infrastructure, programs and services that benefit Ontario families,” said Charles Sousa, Ontario’s Minister of Finance. “Along with supporting local development, these funds also benefit Ontario’s vital public services such as health care and education.”

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting an OLG gaming facility and are based on an escalating scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $35.8 million in non-tax gaming revenue.