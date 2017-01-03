Construction is proceeding quickly at the site of Windsor’s new City Hall building.

Work crews have finished pouring the cement footings and progress has been made on the steel structure portions of the building.

The building’s design will include a new council chamber on the first floor, as well as offices for license, finance and customer care needs. The second floor will see offices for the planning and building departments.

The top three floors will provide offices for city administration such as the Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer.

The building is expected to be complete by the summer of 2018.