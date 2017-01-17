Leamington has a new Director of Community and Development Services.

Paul Barnable assumed his duties on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 with a portfolio that includes the administration of Economic Development and Tourism, Building Services, Planning Services and Recreation Services.

He will be charged with developing and implementing projects to deliver quality services to ratepayers, as well as long-term strategic planning and capital project management. Fire Services will now report directly to the Chief Administrative Officer.

“Paul brings extensive municipal expertise to this key role,” said Peter Neufeld, Chief Administrative Officer. “Paul understands the important connection between Planning, Economic Development, and Building, and has widespread Recreation programming and facilities experience. He will be a great complement to our already strong senior management team.”

Barnable previously held the position of Director, Community Planning & Development for the City of Corner Brook, NL. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Memorial University of Newfoundland, as well as a Diploma of Technology in Forest Resources.