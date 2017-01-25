OvercastNow
Wednesday January 25th, 2017

Posted at 11:52am

Fires
Windsor has a new Deputy Fire Chief.

Deputy Chief Doug Goodings comes to Windsor with 38 years of experience in the fire service.

Deputy Chief Goodings’ resume includes the Canadian Forces Fire Service, the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

He was awarded the Order of Military Merit by Governor General Adrienne Clarkson in 2004; he has a Bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration; and he holds 24 levels of fire service certification through the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) and National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications (ProBoard).

As head of Windsor’s Training and Fire Rescue divisions, Deputy Goodings will oversee emergency operations and the development of staff.

Deputy Chief Goodings’ start date is February 6th, 2017.

