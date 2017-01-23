Police say that muddy conditions helped them make an arrest.

The incident started around 12:45am on Monday, January 23, 2017, when police were called to the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane in regards to a suspicious vehicle stuck in the mud.

Police arrived and found a trailer attached to a pick-up truck in a grass field adjacent to an apartment complex. The area had experienced a January thaw, and the truck appeared stuck in the mud. There were trenches in the grass behind the trailer, and both the trailer and pick-up truck were covered in mud, indicating that the driver had made numerous attempts to free the vehicle.

A tow truck had arrived on the scene, as the driver of the stuck pick-up had called requesting assistance.

Located near the trailer were two All Terrain Vehicles which were also completely covered in mud. It appeared that they had been removed from the trailer in the attempt to lessen the weight in hopes of freeing the trailer and pick-up from the mud.

Officers then spoke with a man located at the front of the truck who was covered in mud as well.

Police say that investigation revealed that both the trailer and pick-up truck had been reported stolen, and the man was arrested and his arms were handcuffed behind him.

The man broke free from the officers; a brief foot chase took place, then he was secured and taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that both ATV’s had been stolen in a commercial break and enter in Eglin County.

Jacob Brode, a 31-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possession stolen property under $5,000, escape lawful custody, resist arrest and breach of recognizance.

The matter remains under investigation which may result in additional charges.