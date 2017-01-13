Family Video at 1125 Lesperance Road in the town of Tecumseh is closing.

Movies, games and fixtures from the store are currently on sale.

The company first expanded to the Windsor-Essex area at the start of 2012.

The popular U.S.-based movie and game rental store opened locations in Leamington, LaSalle, Tecumseh, and in Windsor on Tecumseh Road East at Hall as well as at Tecumseh Road West and California.

The West Windsor store closed its doors in August of 2014 and merged with the Tecumseh Road East and LaSalle locations.

The Leamington and LaSalle locations have since also closed.

With the impending closure of the location on Lesperance, only four locations will remain in Ontario, including the last local location at Tecumseh and Hall in Windsor.