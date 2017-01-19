More surgeries have been candled at Windsor Regional Hospital as they continue to deal with over capacity issues.

As of Thursday morning, President and CEO David Musyj said the hospital had an over capacity of 35 patients between both campuses.

As a result, the hospital says they will have to cancel two possibly three surgeries at the Met campus depending on how the day progresses. At Ouellette, they have had to cancel one surgery and possibly one more as the day progresses.