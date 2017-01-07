Work continues in Leamington to cap an abandoned well located at a private residence in the 200 block of Robson Road.

Work has been ongoing since October, and two homes remain evacuated due to operations occurring in the area to remedy the situation.

Town officials say that the operation is progressing slower than anticipated due to current weather conditions, proximity to a residential area and the lack of history on the well.

The town continues to engage a third-party company to provide continuous air quality monitoring outside of the work zone.

They say that air quality levels have never been hazardous to the public; however, the public may experience a non-hazardous foul-smelling odour depending upon wind direction and atmospheric conditions.

Progress is being made; however, the localized state of emergency remains in effect as a precaution.