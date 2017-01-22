Monday is budget day in the City of Windsor.

City Council along with top city administration will meet at City Hall starting at 3pm to debate the 2017 operating and capital budget.

The proposed budget, released a week before Christmas, calls for a property tax increase of 2.7% or an estimated $75 for the average residential property.

Items to be discussed include more money for parks, funding for the cat voucher system, a new mass notification alert system, and road work.

Also up for debate will be a $30 million dollar wish list from Councillors and the Mayor for capital projects. That list will have to be worked down to about $10 million.

You can read the entire budget on the City of Windsor website.