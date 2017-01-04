Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday January 4th, 2017

Posted at 2:01pm

Entertainment
Michael Bolton takes to the stage at Caesars Windsor on Saturday March 4th at 9pm.

Known for his soulful voice and touching lyrics, Michael Bolton has sold over 65 million records with hits like “When a Man Loves a Woman”, “How Am I Supposed to Live without You”, “Georgia On My Mind” and many more! He has won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets start at $30 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Friday, January 13th.

