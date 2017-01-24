The Greater Essex County District School Board has planned another series of Mental Health Seminars.

The first, hour-long presentation is a discussion of electronic addictions, featuring Chelsea Romualdi from Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care.

Romualdi is a Problem Gambling Counsellor who specializes in working with children and young people who spend a significant amount of their time playing video games.

It takes place in Leamington on Wednesday, January 25th at the Roma Club in Leamington beginning at 7pm.

The presentation will be repeated on Thursday, January 26th at the Caboto Club in Windsor, also starting at 7pm.