OPP have charged a Kingsville man with stunt driving.

Police say around 11:30pm on January 13th, 2017 officers were conducting radar on Highway 3 in Lakeshore when a vehicle travelling eastbound near the Ellis side road registered a speed in excess of 150 km/h in the posted 80 km/hr zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver of the black BMW, Jeffery Oliver, age 25 was charged and he had his driver’s licence seized and vehicle impounded.