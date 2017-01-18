A Windsor man is facing charges after police alleged he was stealing copper wire from the Hydro One Transformer Plant located at 3625 Lauzon Road.

Police say that around 2am on Wednesday, January 18thy, 2017 they received a call from a security employee who had been monitoring surveillance footage of the site when he noticed a man had entered the secured fenced facility without authorization.

Officers attended the scene and located a hole that had been cut in the chain link fence. Several pieces of copper wire had been cut and collected by the fence opening as well.

Minutes later officers encountered a man matching the description from the surveillance video walking on a dead-end street just north of the transformer plant.

The man was arrested without incident. Following his arrest, he was found to be in possession of several break and enter tools that would have assisted him, including a knife and flashlight.

Once the man was identified, officers confirmed that he was also wanted by Windsor Police for previous offences as well.

Bryan Myers, a 29-year-old man from Windsor, is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (from prior incident), and breach of recognizance (also from prior incident).

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public of the extreme danger of entering a transformer plant without authorization. People have lost their lives in the past from attempting such acts.