A Windsor man is facing charges after found driving a vehicle almost six times over the legal limit.

Police say that just after 8pm on Tuesday January 3rd,2017 they were called to a hit and run accident at 1925 Division Road involving a Silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck.

A citizen witnessed the truck smash into a traffic light pole, knocking the pole down into the roadway.

The truck then fled the scene, continuing to drive in an erratic manner, at times weaving into oncoming traffic. The citizen contacted police and provided location updates.

The truck ended up pulling off the road into a parking lot in the 1800 block of Provincial Road. As the truck came to a stop in the lot it drove over a parking curb and struck a Fire Route sign.

Officers arrived shortly afterward to find an extremely impaired driver behind the wheel of the involved truck. The man was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters.

He was brought to a local hospital for assessment due to his dangerous level of impairment.

The man was later medically cleared, and returned to headquarters.

The 50-year-old driver from Windsor will be charged with impaired driving, exceed breath test, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.