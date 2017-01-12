One winning ticket for the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in Windsor. The draw took place on January 11th, 2017.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor!” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG Vice President, Lottery Marketing & Sales.

There have been 381 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. One hundred and sixty-eight of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.