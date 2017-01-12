Ice PelletsNow
0 °C
32 °F
Ice PelletsThu
2 °C
35 °F		Partly CloudyFri
-4 °C
24 °F		OvercastSat
-1 °C
31 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday January 12th, 2017

Posted at 10:50am

City News
Print Friendly

From olg.ca

One winning ticket for the LOTTO 6/49 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was sold in Windsor. The draw took place on January 11th, 2017.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor!” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG Vice President, Lottery Marketing & Sales.

There have been 381 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. One hundred and sixty-eight of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.