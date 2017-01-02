OvercastNow
Monday January 2nd, 2017

Posted at 9:31pm

City News
In 2017, Windsor will celebrate its 125th Birthday and Canada will celebrate 150 years as a nation.

City-led signature events will include the 125th Birthday Party in May, a visit from the Canada150 “SESQUI” Exhibition, the 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup, Canada Day celebrations, Military commemorations, a Poet Laureate project, ‘A Group of Seven’, and Museum Windsor’s “Windsor 1867 & 1967 – A Sesquicentennial Exhibit.”

In addition, the Great Canadian Flag will fly high at the foot of Ouellette Avenue.

The city will be releasing more information on each event in the coming months and on a new special website found here.

