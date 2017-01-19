Windsor Police are investigating the theft of guns.

Polite say that on Thursday, January 19th, 2017 at 6am officers responded to a residential alarm in the 2200 block of Victoria Avenue.

Upon arrival officers discovered that the rear door had been smashed open.

Investigation revealed that no one had been home at the time of the break-in, and that two firearms (long guns) had been stolen from the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.