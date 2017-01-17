As part of their tourism strategy, Leamington has launched a new website www.onthe42.com.

With the new website, the town says they will be able to fully promote the unique adventures, attractions, and climate of being situated on the 42nd parallel. This website will be used to showcase and highlight the area’s existing and developing businesses, along with the events, attractions, and natural beauty of Leamington.

As well, the new website allows local businesses and attractions to promote themselves through ad space and detailed listings.

The site has integrated a dynamic events platform, which includes the ability to upload multiple photos and event videos, allowing for the community to be a significant partner in promoting the exciting things happening in Leamington.

“Onthe42.com is an excellent way to market Leamington as a top of mind tourist destination,” remarks Mayor Paterson. “Its abilities show how we can highlight businesses, attractions, and events as part of our tourism strategy and as part of a larger economic development initiative. Tourism is Leamington’s fourth largest sector and our focus on the tourism brand and events like the Sip & Savour Experience show our commitment to continued economic growth in Leamington.”