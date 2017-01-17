The Sip & Savour Experience is coming back to Leamington this summer.

Sip & Savour showcases the diverse culinary landscape of Leamington and promotes the region through celebration of food, drink, and culture.

This year Food Network’s Celebrity Chef Lynn Crawford will join the Sip & Savour Experience on Saturday, August 19th, 2017.

Chef Crawford is an award-nominated cookbook author, restaurant owner and celebrity chef. She has made regular appearances on programs such as Iron Chef America, Top Chef Master Series Season Five, Restaurant Makeover, Top Chef Canada, and is currently a resident judge on Chopped Canada.

The festival will run from Friday, August 19th to Sunday, August 20th.