Friday January 27th, 2017

Posted at 2:52pm

City News
Essex County Health Unit’s Medical Officer of Health and CEO, will be leaving the organization in June 2017 after five years in the role.

“Working at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has been a great privilege,” said Dr. Kirk. “I am proud to have been among the countless individuals working to enhance public health in this community and to be part of the dedicated team that leads our organization.”

The Board of Health will work closely with Dr. Kirk and WECHU’s senior management team to oversee the transition.

