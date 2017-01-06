The Greater Essex County District School Board has purchased land for a new school at 1123 Mercer Street.

The new building will be a permanent home for the current Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

A grant of $15.42 million funding this project was announced by the Ontario Ministry of Education in November of 2015.

The new school will be built to accommodate 645 students.

Giles Campus was created in 2011 as a temporary solution to address the growing demand for French Immersion programming in the city. It has been operating at the former W.D. Lowe secondary school since September 2012.

The new location is approximately 1 kilometer from the current site.