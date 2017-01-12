Ice PelletsNow
Thursday January 12th, 2017

Posted at 10:39am

Lakeshore
A Lakeshore woman has been charged after police alleged that she struck a cable box and left the scene.

OPP say it happened around 3pm on January 11th, 2017 on Shoreline Avenue in Lakeshore.

Police were able to locate the woman a short time after the crash, and the suspect vehicle was stopped.

They say that the woman driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Bonnie Prieur age 46 of Lakeshore will appear in a Windsor court on February 2nd, 2017 to answer to charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driver motor vehicle, exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol.

