Lakeshore Council has approved in principal their budget for 2017 that will see a 3% tax increase.

That put an increase of $72 on an average-valued $200,000 home.

The budget increase spending on roads and infrastructure, build on financial stability and sustainability and add staff to front line services.

New front-line service staff will be added to Building Services and Bylaw Enforcement as well as Public Works. Lakeshore will be planting more trees, replacing a backstop in Millen Park, adding more park benches and picnic tables.

Elmgrove Drive and St. Peter Streets will be reconstructed in addition to ongoing gravel road conversion. The Town will also replace the West Beach Jetty will with a walkable pier over the water as well as install accessible matting on the beach.

Initial estimates suggest an increase of $72 on an average-valued $200,000 home.